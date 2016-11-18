 


Another neo-Nazi attack in Ottawa
November 18th, 2016, 7:40 am

The Trump Virus spreads, again. 



4 Responses to “Another neo-Nazi attack in Ottawa”

  1. ottawacon says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:49 am

    The Ottawa Muslim Association was also hit in a similar fashion overnight, not that far away from Parkdale.

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:53 am

    My God. What’s happening in my city?

    Reply
  3. Ron says:
    November 18, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    The vigilantes will be waiting for them some night. That’s when it will really start to sink in how idiotic hate is.

    People will get hurt.

    Reply
  4. Canada in a Trump World | Warren Kinsella says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:58 am

    […] world has changed (for the worse) since the start of November – as seen here and here and here and here and here and here, in Canada, too – and that we need to start talking about it, and […]

    Reply

