The Trump Virus spreads, again.
The 88 means "Heil Hitler." The 14 is the 14 words: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White Children." #ottnews https://t.co/Qbt6iv9nmU
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 18, 2016
More pro-Nazi graffiti in Ottawa. This time at Parkdale United Church, with a black minister and significant black congregation. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/ko4C14IAgz
— Andrew Foote (@amkfoote) November 18, 2016
The Ottawa Muslim Association was also hit in a similar fashion overnight, not that far away from Parkdale.
My God. What’s happening in my city?
The vigilantes will be waiting for them some night. That’s when it will really start to sink in how idiotic hate is.
People will get hurt.
