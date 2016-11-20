Trump Virus spreads: now at the University of Manitoba this week. Spotted by Prof. Helmust-Harry Loewen.
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Its kinda starting to feel like this is an intentional effort to troll people.
The text, style and lexicon of these posters are very similar and almost on-the-nose provocative. Not to mention its the same 2 or 3 websites mentioned on all of these posters.
I think we should refrain from getting angry just yet and see if we can catch these guys. Because I’d be stunned if these “perps” weren’t 20-something year old virgins who have no female friends and live in complete recluse watching weird ass porn 7 hours a day.
Honestly, we shouldn’t fear these losers but should mock them. Its obvious they’ve got absolutely nothing going on in their pathetic lives, why give them the satisfaction of taking them serious?
Lets name and shame; good ol’ tar and feathering.
I have not been following that closely, but it looks like no more graffiti in Ottawa since this arrest:
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/arrest-racist-graffiti-ottawa-1.3858947
My feeling is that these are lone wolves looking for attention.
Possibly followers of the philosophy of Saul Alinsky posting this stuff to incite predictable outrage?
Why don’t you trot out George Soros, the Bilderbergers and the Elders of Zion while you’re at it.
I’m suspicious of this one. It doesn’t say your not alone, so it must be fake.
This is on an indoor bulletin board. The Perp would be on security camera. Should be ID’d, named, shamed and expelled if student, fired if staff. Clear violation of code of conduct for both.
[…] (for the worse) since the start of November – as seen here and here and here and here and here and here, in Canada, too – and that we need to start talking about it, and doing something […]