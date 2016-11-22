 


Donald über Alles: the Trump virus spreads to Calgary
November 22nd, 2016, 4:54 pm

Blood and Honour is a thirty-year-old neo-Nazi organization that started in the U.K., and was founded by Ian Stuart Donaldson of Skrewdriver. Combat 18, meanwhile, is a mainly skinhead organization that has been responsible for murders and assaults targeting non-whites around the globe (the “18” is the numbers of he alphabet representing AH – Adolf Hitler).

This recruitment sticker was spotted at the Lions Park LRT this morning in Calgary, a few blocks from where I lived during law school.

cx4pgenuqaaseto


15 Responses to “Donald über Alles: the Trump virus spreads to Calgary”

  1. Christian says:
    November 22, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    Fuck this shit!

    Reply
  2. jj.gibbons says:
    November 22, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    “18” represents the numbers of the initials in AH’s name, not the number of letters.

    Reply
  3. smelter rat says:
    November 22, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    Unfortunately it’s perfect for Alberta. The wingnuts there are feeling their oats, and are driven by their hatred for Ms Notley and Mr. Trudeau.

    Reply
    • Nasty Bob says:
      November 22, 2016 at 11:14 pm

      umm…wingnuts, sadly, are not exclusive to Alberta. Also, I see some positive signs. Today , in the Leg, after Sandra Jansen read out some of the misogynistic crap she’s had to endure recently all members rose to give her a standing ovation. A vast improvement over 1982 when one of the few female honorable members arose in Parliament to decry misogyny and was laughed at /shouted down by most of the other *honourable* members.

      Reply
    • The Doctor says:
      November 23, 2016 at 1:30 pm

      Yeah – because obviously if you have a problem with Ms. Notley or Mr. Trudeau, you’re a Nazi.

      Reply
    • G. McRae says:
      November 23, 2016 at 4:38 pm

      And you are not a wingnut when suffering from Harper Derangement Syndrome. Nutters are not limited to one side of the political spectrum.

      Reply
    • Ray says:
      November 24, 2016 at 12:00 am

      You’re pretty quick to hang it exclusively on Albertans, Rasshole. This sort of crap is spreading like wildfire everywhere. Willing to bet racism is just as ugly & prevalent in good ol’ Flin Flon.

      Reply
  4. Nasty Bob says:
    November 22, 2016 at 10:51 pm

    Sad to see the vermin has crawled out from under the floorboards of their parents basement.

    A suggestion for a chapter of a book you may be considering ….” How to spot neo-nazi losers”. Expand more on some of your recent posts because I’m reminded of something that happened a while back.

    I had gone to the James Joyce on 8th Ave after a concert with some of the celtic-ish musicians ( J. Keelaghan and Spirit o’ the West ) . Just after we ordered I noticed a group sitting at a table nearby festooned with tats (eg. blood and honour on a forearm) and was explaining to our table what was engraved on SS swords and what 88 stood for. The manager was hovering nearby waiting for a break in the conversation to get some autographs ( well before the selfie existed) and his jaw dropped. He marched right over to the other table and kicked their sorry asses out then came back and apologized – ” I had no idea…” .

    Now, more than ever, I think it’s important for good people to know how to ID em and make sure they’re unwelcome.

    Reply
  5. Bill Templeman says:
    November 22, 2016 at 10:57 pm

    Had a conversation with an American friend about the need for a non-judgmental approach to Trump. “Let’s not inflict our own prejudices just as we accuse his people of being prejudiced towards others”. Beware hypocrisy. Typical Canadian mediator peace keeper stuff. To which my American friend replied “Bullshit. Too late. Time to take a stand.”

    He’s right. These people see reasonable behaviour as weakness. No room for compromise. They need to be outed, fought against in court and isolated politically.

    Reply
  6. P. Brenn says:
    November 22, 2016 at 11:01 pm

    cops new to treat seriously .. I beleive they do ..issue will be more and more difficult if these idiots get more emboldened

    Reply
  7. Derek Pearce says:
    November 23, 2016 at 12:30 am

    This shit has me so infuriated I am beside myself. I am of noticeably small stature so am not much good in a fight. I’ll have to settle for speaking out as much as humanly possible and making a small donation to B’nai Brith.

    Reply
  8. Ron says:
    November 23, 2016 at 9:01 am

    Be on the lookout for these assholes. Take pictures of them with your phone.

    Reply
  9. Ray says:
    November 23, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    “Blood an Honour” (more correctly “Blut und Ehre!”) was engraved on the blades of Hitler Youth daggers in the 1930’s.

    Vile little pieces of filth. All of them.

    Reply
  10. Canada in a Trump World | Warren Kinsella says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:32 am

    […] worse) since the start of November – as seen here and here and here and here and here and here, in Canada, too – and that we need to start talking about it, and doing something about […]

    Reply

