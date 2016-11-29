From InFocus at York University:
Neo Nazi Publication “Your Ward News” appears at York University; Administration Promises Action
Students from the Israeli Students Association (ISA), a CAMERA-supported group, recently discovered copies of the virulently anti-Semitic Your Ward News being distributed on official newsstands throughout York University. The publication was found in highly-frequented areas on campus such as Central Square.
Your Ward News is a neo-Nazi publication that has been accused of spreading “racism, homophobia, misogyny, and anti-Semitism”. This past June, after years of campaigning by an anti-racist coalition called “Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice” (STAMP), the Canadian Minister of Public Services and Procurement Judy Foote prohibited Canada Post from delivering Your Ward News.
I dunno. I agree with you about Trump. He’s awful in so many ways. But this use of German…of course we all know about Godwin’s law, and there’s a reason for it: comparing Trump to you-know-who warps and trivializes the issue, I think. Trump is awful, but he’s not you-know-who…he’s awful in different ways. Leave the German fellow and his language alone, and lets deal with the real issues…
Trump virus? Normally, I enjoy WK’s posts as opinion tends to be supported by fact. It’s WK’s site so he can say what he wants.
Canada has a not so proud history already of turning back boats of Jews seeking refuge during time of World War 2. Japanese internment. Treatment of indigenous peoples. Chinese head tax. Hmmm, how long can the list be? Unless Trump has a time machine, it’s hard to blame him for racism in Canada.
Perhaps, some readers with lazy minds won’t question the post.
Fair enough, but there’s definitely an enboldenment thing going on among far-right types these days. The rise of Trump, and particularly his election, are the obvious probable cause.
That viral video of that pro-Trump asshole on that airline flight says it all. “It’s a New Dawn for obnoxious, racist thugs! Deal with it!”. I remember reading William Allen’s excellent book The Nazi Seizure of Power. Nazi supporters felt liberated and unleashed once Hitler finally seized power. Time to settle scores with all of their troublesome, contemptible opponents. That guy on the airplane — same shit, different pile.
BillBC,
The German fellow was actually Austrian and Catholic.
I know he was born in Austria. Shall I say “German speaking” to be more accurate? As for him being a Catholic, I don’t suppose he went to mass very often…
Trump ain’t no Hitler because Trump is no ideologue. He’s probably worse in that he’s a psychotic narcissist. The world knew what Hitler was going to do but no-one stopped him when the stopping was possible. No-one and I mean no-one knows what the hell Trump is going to do and therein lies the rub as the bard so famously said.
gezzus murphy – this piece of garbage needs to be put out of business…where is damn thing printed …
Interesting tidbit – my copy came (I live in the east end) and it had folded in with it a very graphic anti-abortion flyer from an organization called Why Human Rights. Are the pro-lifers aligning themselves with the Neo-Nazis?
