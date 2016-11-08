 


Kinsella vs. Ford on CITY-TV!
November 8th, 2016, 10:26 am

If you’re a regular on Canada’s Best-Loved Political Website™ – and you of course are – you’re a hack, and you’ll probably be running standard deviation models on your VEP data, and watching CNN. 

But if you want to have fun between 9 and 11, you should tune in to Your Clinton-loving Humble Narrator as he takes on Trumpist Doug Ford on CITY!

The deets:

Livestream 3: FORD OR AGAINST (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) They have some of the most polarizing views in the 6ix. Staunch Trump supporter Doug Ford and Liberal enthusiast/Hillary fan Warren Kinsella will go head-to-head in an epic battle of the titans as they debate election results, discuss this crazy campaign, and fight over the remote. Avery Haines moderates what’s sure to be a hilarious perspective on this historic night.


4 Responses to "Kinsella vs. Ford on CITY-TV!"

  1. MississaugaPeter says:
    November 8, 2016 at 10:39 am

    During commercials on CNN I will be watching you.

    Reply
  2. Sean says:
    November 8, 2016 at 11:13 am

    If you get the chance, ask Doug why his book’s supposed to be coming out in two weeks but there’s been absolutely no mention of it anywhere since September.

    Reply
    • James Smith says:
      November 8, 2016 at 1:31 pm

      Perhaps he really is like the so-called Billionaire in that, like some people, not me, but some people are saying that the Republican Candidate for president can’t read.

      Reply
  3. Trump TV times: terrific | Warren Kinsella says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:00 am

    […] that, I headed over to CITY-TV, this time without Doug Ford. In one hit, we talked about the wonderful, brilliant Ninth Circuit decision, which – as I put it […]

    Reply

