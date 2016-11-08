If you’re a regular on Canada’s Best-Loved Political Website™ – and you of course are – you’re a hack, and you’ll probably be running standard deviation models on your VEP data, and watching CNN.
But if you want to have fun between 9 and 11, you should tune in to Your Clinton-loving Humble Narrator as he takes on Trumpist Doug Ford on CITY!
The deets:
Livestream 3: FORD OR AGAINST (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) They have some of the most polarizing views in the 6ix. Staunch Trump supporter Doug Ford and Liberal enthusiast/Hillary fan Warren Kinsella will go head-to-head in an epic battle of the titans as they debate election results, discuss this crazy campaign, and fight over the remote. Avery Haines moderates what’s sure to be a hilarious perspective on this historic night.
During commercials on CNN I will be watching you.
If you get the chance, ask Doug why his book’s supposed to be coming out in two weeks but there’s been absolutely no mention of it anywhere since September.
Perhaps he really is like the so-called Billionaire in that, like some people, not me, but some people are saying that the Republican Candidate for president can’t read.
