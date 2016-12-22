My exceedingly-small role in this case, which has been going on for years: when I saw these young people being brutalized in print by Messrs. Whyte, Wells et al., I got in touch with them. I told them to forget about the human rights actions, and to get a real lawyer – my friend, Brian Shiller. They did. They sued, and they won.
And now, they have won again, this time at the Court of Appeal.
Worth reading. And congratulations to Khurrum and Brian and Angela. Big, big win.
Truth still matters.
