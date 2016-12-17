And get this: the unpresident can’t spell “unprecedented.”
Donald Trump: still an asshole
…and to continue Thus spake Alan:
……The skin is Holy! The nose is Holy!…The asshole is Holy!
I think I’m in love.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/michelle-obama-oprah-interview-1.3901529
Has there ever been a First Lady so in tune?
Where are his campaign advisors who should have insisted he close his twitter account months ago?…….but I guess no one has ever told Donald Trump what to do in his adult life……and especially now that he has won the most powerful office on earth……
Shit storms abound……and will continue……because of a man’s addiction to twitter………sad……and frightening…….
So much of “all the best words”.
He’s so fucking stupid. So unbelievably, incredibly and stunningly dumb. I don’t know how this fucking idiot gets hit pants on in the morning.
Honestly, more than demagoguery and lying, its this man’s utter absence of intelligence that pisses me off the most.
Waiting for Gord or Freddie to come on here and argue that correct spelling is for pointy-headed elitists and cuckservatives, and that Trump’s shitty spelling is virtuous proof of his empathetic bond with the common man.
“Waiting for Gord or Freddie to come on here and argue that correct spelling is for pointy-headed elitists and cuckservatives, and that Trump’s shitty spelling is virtuous proof of his empathetic bond with the common man.”
Those guys are just waiting for the right time to repeat the mantra – Trump good, Hilary bad. Whilst ignoring all of trumps negatives, maybe those guys think he doesn’t have any. Despite all of that I am waiting for Gord Tulk to tell us just what kind of world he wants to live in.
I read a theory that he has untreated dyslexia, becuase he avoids reading so much some have speculated he is secretly illiterate. Dyslexia is also frequently combined with ADHD which he has many signs of. Decades of frustration from thrse two problems has twisted him into the hate filled man we have seen.
I doubt it will happen, but I’ll bet lots of Americans would love for the Electoral College to make them unpresidented.
The people who would support that would be the first ones to express their horror and outrage at the violence that quickly would erupt (without, of course, taking any responsibility for it).
.. asshole about sums it up perfectly ..
Asshole who is in love with the sound of his own voice ..
Trump isn’t the only one with difficulty spelling:
http://www.bostonherald.com/opinion/editorials/2016/12/editorial_dems_still_in_denial
Even if Billary had won, Donald would still be a dope.