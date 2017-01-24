A wall. Ban on Muslim immigration. Tear up TPP, gut NAFTA, bash NATO, end family planning funding. At what point will Ottawa say something?
At what point does silence become complicity?
3 Responses to “At what point does silence become complicity?”
Warren,
You have to carefully pick your fights and then the correct timing. In our case, NAFTA, NATO and TPP have to come first. Any change in Trump’s positions will benefit Canada.
Immigration and the Wall have to be dealt with privately as there is no net benefit for Canada. As for family planning, they will throw Harper’s position right in our face.
.. Herr Trumph just completely silenced the EPA – Environmental Protection Agency.. And an employee including scientists, biologists etc cannot communicate with any type of media in any way, shape or form. As Canadians we understand this .. after all, we let a Prime Minister do so. Or only with after ludicrous instruction & supervision via some greasy complicit sellout thug
All the other Executive Orders being shovelled out of the Oval Office ? With a crowd of smiling faces backing a buffoon who flaunts the paperwork ? It will mainly be the Indy Bloggers, tweeters etc who do the heavy lifting, and show any courage in the face of these cowardly acts. And of course, the onsite protesters..
I knew the Bannon types, Pence type evangelicals would be sick to watch.. but its Trumph who’s fronting the massacre of reality & democracy.. Speak up folks.. this is ultimate dirtbag politics of the New Twisted Order.. break every rule in the book & then say you never did.. its always somebody else is at fault.. This is the Ugly American merging with political droogs a la Clockwork Orange
And don’t be a bystander.