All of Southern Ontario is preoccupied with a big honkin’ snowstorm, so I wager not too many Real Folks™ in the Vote-Rich™ Centre of the Universe™ care. But there’s a cabinet shuffle up Ottawa, this morn, and there’s lots of (looks like informed) speculation to be seen.
My only reaction: I’ve been a Stephane Dion fan for a long, long time. I will be shocked and disappointed if he is booted out of cabinet entirely. Four reasons.
One, that’s not how you treat a former Liberal leader. Two, it adds to the unhelpful sub rosa narrative that Justin Trudeau™ may nurture leadership grudges (cf. go ask Deborah Coyne, David Bertschi, Martin Cauchon, Martha Hall Findlay, Joyce Murray, et al.). Three, if Comrade Donald Trump is the problem, is Russia-hater Chrystia Freeland the solution? Four, that’s not how you treat a former Liberal leader.
Anyway, a Trudeau™ shuffle kind of doesn’t matter a whole lot. As with Stephen Harper, the face of this government is entirely Justin Trudeau™. It’s impossible to (a) think of his logical successor or (b) a superstar in cabinet beside him. He’s it.
What’s your take? Vote twice, vote now!