Trudeau™ cabinet shuffle: who’s up, who’s down? Vote now, vote often! Highly-scientific poll™!
January 10th, 2017, 8:37 am

All of Southern Ontario is preoccupied with a big honkin’ snowstorm, so I wager not too many Real Folks™ in the Vote-Rich™ Centre of the Universe™ care.  But there’s a cabinet shuffle up Ottawa, this morn, and there’s lots of (looks like informed) speculation to be seen.

My only reaction: I’ve been a Stephane Dion fan for a long, long time.  I will be shocked and disappointed if he is booted out of cabinet entirely.  Four reasons.

One, that’s not how you treat a former Liberal leader.  Two, it adds to the unhelpful sub rosa narrative that Justin Trudeau™ may nurture leadership grudges (cf. go ask Deborah Coyne, David Bertschi, Martin Cauchon, Martha Hall Findlay, Joyce Murray, et al.).  Three, if Comrade Donald Trump is the problem, is Russia-hater Chrystia Freeland the solution? Four, that’s not how you treat a former Liberal leader.

Anyway, a Trudeau™ shuffle kind of doesn’t matter a whole lot.  As with Stephen Harper, the face of this government is entirely Justin Trudeau™.  It’s impossible to (a) think of his logical successor or (b) a superstar in cabinet beside him. He’s it.

What’s your take? Vote twice, vote now!




