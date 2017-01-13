I only have 9 letters at the end of my name (LL.B, B.J Hons.), so I bet Kellie Leitch thinks I’m mentally retarded, pretty much.
To wit:
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch is on a crusade against the elites. But it’s not going well for her, and all those letters after her name are partly to blame.
The Prince Arthur Herald has obtained an audio clip of Leitch berating a Conservative Party supporter and using her titles to show her intelligence. Partway into a discussion at an event with young Conservative Party members in Montreal on Thursday evening, Leitch responds to criticism by proclaiming:
“Please understand that I do have 22 letters at the end of my name, I’m not an idiot.”
Her parliamentary profile reads her official title as The Hon. Dr. K. Kellie Leitch, P.C., O.Ont., M.D., M.B.A., F.R.C.S.(C)
There are actually 16 letters after her name. Including “the Hon. Dr.” before her name brings the total to 24.
Please God, please God, make the Cinservatives elect her leader, so Liberals are in power until Justin Trudeau is getting the seniors’ discount at Shoppers. Please.