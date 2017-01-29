 


Jesus was a refugee
January 29th, 2017, 8:55 am

In the past year or so, in this space, nothing has enraged the so-called “Christian Right” more than my suggestion that Jesus Christ was a refugee

It rendered them apoplectic. It enraged them. Some days, I spent lots of time blocking these “Christian” trolls who would go on to vote for Trump. 

Trump, who is the closest thing we’ve had to an anti-Christ in my lifetime. Trump, who is the literal antithesis of Christian philosophy. 

Anyway. After the week we had – and this being a Sunday – I want to reassert that view. Namely: Jesus of Nazareth was truly a refugee

The unstoppable force of refugees fleeing to Europe has in various places hit the immovable object of an attitude that there is no room at the inn. Spaces are filled. Migrants should be kept out, in order to preserve jobs, health and welfare services. In an environment of austerity, where economic cuts have hit people hard, this cold-heartedness in part derives from a deep sense of insecurity.

At this time it is worth remembering that Jesus of Nazareth is in the Bible presented exactly as one that would be rejected by such European countries: a refugee child.

The reason these “Christians” so vehemently oppose the notion that Christ was a refugee?

Because they’re not really Christians. 


