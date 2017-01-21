Take a look at these photographs from around the world.
They are extraordinary. Why? Because those are real people. I saw 50,000 of them in Toronto today, when I marched with them. My wife and daughter saw 500,000 of them, too, at the main march in Washington.
Over and over, today, I heard regular, everyday folks – not professional protestors and political types – say: “I have never been in a protest before.” And then they’d say how happy they were that they came.
Those women (and men) made me feel better, politically, than I have at any time since November 8. They reminded me that the majority aren’t going to put up with this racist, sexist, lying, groping fascistic sonofabitch. Not a chance.
Today, more than ever, I am convinced the Unpresident is not going to finish his whole term. And that today’s marches are just the start of something amazing.