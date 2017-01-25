Once asked @BrettGurewitz same thing. He told me "that's like saying heroin is good for colds because it reduces sniffles." @badreligion https://t.co/349cpXAYoX
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 25, 2017
Thoughts @alancross @kinsellawarren @bifnaked @DOAJoe? Trump Administration May Be The Best Thing For The Punk Scene https://t.co/WsmOdUGnPQ
— Dave Teixeira (@davedotca) January 25, 2017
Only one punk staked out the moral high ground more than a year ago, when no one was taking this racist, sexist, fascist seriously!