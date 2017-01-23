If it works, sure. A snippet from this week’s Hill Times:
Liberal strategist Warren Kinsella said Mr. Harper has always been a “polarizing candidate,” and, as a result, has the dual affect of mobilizing and motivating both Conservatives and Liberals.
“The Conservatives are using him in fundraising because he’s popular with their vote, and Liberals are using him in their fundraising because he’s unpopular with theirs,”said Mr. Kinsella.
Mr. Kinsella said he used to help draft fundraising letters while working for Mr. Chrétien, and while they’re filled with lots of sentence fragments, all caps, underlines, and bolding,“the main thing is who’s signing it.”
“These letters really work if they’re coming from the right person,”he said.
“The good news for [Conservatives] is [Mr. Harper’s] still willing to help out. The bad news for them is he’s gone. Whoever follows him, I don’t see any one of the candidates with the skills or the ability that Harper obviously had.”