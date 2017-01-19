 


The last day
January 19th, 2017, 7:32 am

I have had this poster beside my desk every day for eight years. 

I supported him right from the start, long before 2008. I couldn’t vote for him, but after I saw him speak at the DNC convention in 2004, that was it. I was with him. 

He has been a president who conducted himself with dignity and integrity and grace. No scandal, no laws broken. No loss of that extraordinary sense of hope that he embodied. 

Last night, at the Canada in a Trump World event I moderated, I ended things by quoting him to the hundreds in attendance: 

Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.

He believed that. It will be so hard to keep believing that in the dark time ahead, but we have to try. 

I am so, so sad today. I won’t be posting anything else but this. 


