Donald Trump has ordered his new administration to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants.
The US President’s sweeping new executive order on immigration, which he signed on the fifth day of his presidency, includes a paragraph mandating the Secretary for Homeland Security to “make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens” in the US.
The list will also include details of so-called “sanctuary cities” that refuse to hand over immigrant residents for deportation.
Still think he didn’t mean it? Still think he would change after being sworn in? Still think someone around him would talk him out of being a, you know, fascist?
Again, where is my government? Will anyone in it finally object to this actual fascism, as Mexico has now done?
Why is Canada silent?