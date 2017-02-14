 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

Compared to this, Watergate was chickenshit 
February 14th, 2017, 10:44 pm

Here:

WASHINGTON — Phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials.

American law enforcement and intelligence agencies intercepted the communications around the same time that they were discovering evidence that Russia was trying to disrupt the presidential election by hacking into the Democratic National Committee, three of the officials said. The intelligence agencies then sought to learn whether the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians on the hacking or other efforts to influence the election.

Hey Team Trudeau: kiss Canada’s claim to the Arctic goodbye. Trump’s handed it all over to Putin by now. And God knows what else. 

This is simply extraordinary. A corrupt gang of criminals and traitors now run the United States. 

Time for is to re-evaluate our alliances, I’d say. 


