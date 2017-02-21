From Abacus, the best in the biz. Huge sample.
Check it out:
Key takeaways:
- Leitch’s negatives are a tad under four times her positives – and they’ve grown.
- O’Leary’s negatives – also huge. The more you see of him, the more you hate him, Canada.
- Mad Max or the fiery-haired Cape Breton lady are the only credible choices, at this point. One needs better English, the other needs better French, true. But they’re the ones voters – not those voting in this excruciatingly-long leadership marathon – will even consider.
- Canada isn’t Trumpland. CANADA ISN’T TRUMPLAND. Never has been, never will be.
Will anyone listen to me? Of course not. No one ever listens to me.
Besides, what do I know? Nothing. Three Chretien majorities, three McGuinty majorities. I clearly know nothing about politics.
Trudeau is going to be Prime Minister until he’s old enough to receive Shoppers’ senior discounts. Carry on as you were.
Warren,
Vulnerable is in the eye of the beholder. And to yours truly, this PM already looks shaky.
The 27% negative impression for Ms. Ambrose is somewhat surprising. I thought she would be more universally liked than most others.
So, despite all the free media coverage Kellie Leitch has managed to get thus far, 51% of Canadian respondents and 44% of Conservative voters don’t give a shit about her with only 14% of Conservative voters responding positively to her? For a campaign that was meant to polarize the CPC vote, she’s achieve absolutely nothing in the way of being a top contender. Even the Messiah from Boston is registering higher numbers in the CPC than she is; albeit, with insanely high negatives amongst Canadian voters.
One thing that sticks out to me from this poll: The broader Canadian population and the Conservative party aren’t even remotely on the same page in terms of who they see as a plausible leader.
The best predictor of the US election outcome was the 70+ percent who thought the country was on the “wrong track”, not Hillary’s polls or Obama’s approval rating.
If I was an incumbent politician in Ottawa, I would be looking carefully at these poll results.
http://www.ipsos-na.com/news-polls/pressrelease.aspx?id=7544
eg. 65% agree (35% strongly/30% somewhat) ‘Canada needs a strong leader to take the country back from the rich and powerful’,
56% agree (26% strongly/31% somewhat) ‘traditional parties and politicians don’t care about people like me’