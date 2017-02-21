 


CPC leadership: no one ever listens to me, etc.
February 21st, 2017, 2:07 pm

From Abacus, the best in the biz.  Huge sample.

Check it out:

16830836_10155161247763945_7004379669043781537_n

Key takeaways:

  • Leitch’s negatives are a tad under four times her positives – and they’ve grown.
  • O’Leary’s negatives – also huge.  The more you see of him, the more you hate him, Canada.
  • Mad Max or the fiery-haired Cape Breton lady are the only credible choices, at this point. One needs better English, the other needs better French, true.  But they’re the ones voters – not those voting in this excruciatingly-long leadership marathon  – will even consider.
  • Canada isn’t Trumpland. CANADA ISN’T TRUMPLAND.  Never has been, never will be.

Will anyone listen to me? Of course not.  No one ever listens to me.

Besides, what do I know? Nothing. Three Chretien majorities, three McGuinty majorities.  I clearly know nothing about politics.

Trudeau is going to be Prime Minister until he’s old enough to receive Shoppers’ senior discounts. Carry on as you were.


4 Responses to “CPC leadership: no one ever listens to me, etc.”

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Warren,

    Vulnerable is in the eye of the beholder. And to yours truly, this PM already looks shaky.

    Reply
  2. David_M says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    The 27% negative impression for Ms. Ambrose is somewhat surprising. I thought she would be more universally liked than most others.

    Reply
  3. Charlie says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    So, despite all the free media coverage Kellie Leitch has managed to get thus far, 51% of Canadian respondents and 44% of Conservative voters don’t give a shit about her with only 14% of Conservative voters responding positively to her? For a campaign that was meant to polarize the CPC vote, she’s achieve absolutely nothing in the way of being a top contender. Even the Messiah from Boston is registering higher numbers in the CPC than she is; albeit, with insanely high negatives amongst Canadian voters.

    One thing that sticks out to me from this poll: The broader Canadian population and the Conservative party aren’t even remotely on the same page in terms of who they see as a plausible leader.

    Reply
  4. Robert Frindt says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    The best predictor of the US election outcome was the 70+ percent who thought the country was on the “wrong track”, not Hillary’s polls or Obama’s approval rating.

    If I was an incumbent politician in Ottawa, I would be looking carefully at these poll results.

    http://www.ipsos-na.com/news-polls/pressrelease.aspx?id=7544

    eg. 65% agree (35% strongly/30% somewhat) ‘Canada needs a strong leader to take the country back from the rich and powerful’,
    56% agree (26% strongly/31% somewhat) ‘traditional parties and politicians don’t care about people like me’

    Reply

