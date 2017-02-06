|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Debate immigration? Sure. But with facts, and fairness.
7 Responses to “Debate immigration? Sure. But with facts, and fairness.”
Leave a Reply
There are polls from more credible firms showing a majority of Americans do not support the ban.
Links.
Crickets.
http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2017/images/02/03/rel2a.-.trump.pdf
That’s one for now. There are a couple more but I will have to get back to you later. Dinner and grand kid are calling.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/americans-sharply-divided-along-partisan-lines-over-travel-ban-trump-cbs-news-poll/
I’m not arguing with your article Warren. It’s pretty damn crazy out there but I still have faith in the majority.
We are feeling quite proud of ourselves these days about our openness to immigrants and refugees, and we should be. nothing warms a Canadian heart like this sort of thing. But before we condemn all those Americans and Brits as irrational xenophobes, we should realize Canada has a no-nonsense, tightly-controlled screening process and secure borders. Americans and Europeans have seen huge numbers of immigrants and refugees come through porous borders unexpectedly or illegally without any real screening. For years they have been promised by politicians they will regain control, only to be told after elections that nothing much can be done and it would be racist to try. I’m very skeptical that Canadians would react much differently under similar circumstances.
I’m all for a reasoned, fact-based debate, but are you being totally honest or is this a euphemism for educating people to think as you do? Can you envision one untainted by xenophobia where the outcome would be a national consensus that we should cut back?