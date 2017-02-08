People who want to visit the United States could be asked to hand over their social-media passwords to officials as part of enhanced security checks, the country’s top domestic security chief said.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Congress on Tuesday the measure was one of several being considered to vet refugees and visa applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
“We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say?” he told the House Homeland Security Committee. “If they don’t want to cooperate then you don’t come in.”
Well, how’s this: in the event I go back to the U.S. anytime soon, you’re welcome to go through all of my musings on Facebook, Twitter and this wee web site. All of it. Knock yourself out. Because what I say privately is what I say publicly: you are a racist, sexist, fascistic creep.
P.S. Barring me would send my billable rate through the roof, by the way. Want a percentage?
They already have the right to insist on access to your cellphone – and that’s here in Canada and elsewhere too – to call numbers on your phone to see if you are just visiting or are lying.
So how is this different?