Hostage video issued by Conservative leadership contender
February 28th, 2017, 11:04 am



4 Responses to "Hostage video issued by Conservative leadership contender"

  1. Mark says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Looks like there was a mistake with the envelopes, and Stephane Dion will have to give up his Oscar for Best Campaign-Destroying Picture to the Leitch Team.

    Reply
  2. Les Miller says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    She probably had an excellent drama teacher. Perhaps it was Trudeau.

    Reply
  3. WDM says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    It’s disconcerting enough she has the support she does, but in the long run, I’m not sure you can fake your way through xenophobic populism the way she is trying to. For all of Trump’s countless faults, his insanity looks authentic. Leitch comes across as someone whose body language reads like a infomercial pitchwoman saying “I’m not really an unhinged bigot, I just play one on TV.”

    Reply
  4. Kevin says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Unbelievable. But now it’s out there for all to see – she really is 4 letters short of an alphabet.

    Reply

