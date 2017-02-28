"I took drama in high school. It was the best drama course on Earth. Look it up. I wrote papers about it." #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/zNwmstulCl
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 28, 2017
Hostage video issued by Conservative leadership contender
Looks like there was a mistake with the envelopes, and Stephane Dion will have to give up his Oscar for Best Campaign-Destroying Picture to the Leitch Team.
She probably had an excellent drama teacher. Perhaps it was Trudeau.
It’s disconcerting enough she has the support she does, but in the long run, I’m not sure you can fake your way through xenophobic populism the way she is trying to. For all of Trump’s countless faults, his insanity looks authentic. Leitch comes across as someone whose body language reads like a infomercial pitchwoman saying “I’m not really an unhinged bigot, I just play one on TV.”
Unbelievable. But now it’s out there for all to see – she really is 4 letters short of an alphabet.