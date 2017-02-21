|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Revenge against what? http://www.hockey-sweater.com/2017/02/dear-warren-kinsella.html
Spielberg?
Or what happened to Detroit?
It’s funny b/c they voted for the Neiman-Marcus candidate who only pretends to shop at Filene’s. People like being lied to sometimes I guess.
Now, in other news, I know Michele Rempel is a friend of yours- you have been silent on the political company she’s been keeping the past week. She and Clement are demanding– DEMANDING THEY SAY!!– to deal with this terribly urgent threat! Look at how Uncle Gazebo handled himself:
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/montreal-daybreak-tony-clement-1.3991965
True weasel.
The Conservatives want the racist vote without deigning to come out and admit it. True weasels. Ask your friend Michele if she’ll vote for an emergency $20million infusion to the RCMP and an emergency re-deploy of officers to the border. Walk the talk. What is her On-The-Ground-Practical-Suggestion instead of just Leitch-ing the issue?
Opinion, WK?
I bashed both of them on CFRA yesterday. Said it was rich for CPC to decry the very problem they created.
Fair enough. I was in high dudgeon upon reading that article, didn’t mean anything personal.
I don’t think most of what happened in the US election was about long ago snubs. It was about the here and now.
I have relatives in Ohio. The sneering from the Coasts against Trump’s small town and rural supporters was heard loud and clear.
And their answer was on Nov 8.
The Remain campaign in the UK made the same mistake, with the same results.
Combine elite contempt with falling earnings and what you get is a Trump Presidency.
http://www.hamiltonproject.org/assets/legacy/images/uploads/thp_image_uploads/charts/earnings_men_large.png
But you also have to remember *Hilary won 3 million more votes* than he did. And too many people (and this is I think the REAL answer, especially re Brexit) just don’t vote. Brits mostly wanted to remain and thought it was in the bag, so didn’t vote. Same with Hilary supporters.