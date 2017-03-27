 


Bill Rompkey, RIP
March 27th, 2017, 9:52 am

I didn’t know he had passed away until I saw the item below in the Hill Times. Very sad to hear that – he was a great politician, and a great guy.  RIP, Bill.

Bill Rompkey, who spent almost 30 years as Liberal MP and then Senator, died last week at the age of 80. A CBC report indicated he had been battling cancer.

Mr. Rompkey was first elected as the Liberal MP for Grand Falls-White Bay-Lab- rador, N.L., in 1972 and held that seat, and the rejigged riding of Labrador, N.L., until being appointed to the Senate by prime minister Jean Chrétien in 1995. He served in the Senate until 2011.

Among the key roles Mr. Rompkey had as a politician was as National Revenue minister from 1980 to 1982 in prime min- ister Pierre Trudeau’s government, and he was the deputy government leader in the Senate from 2004 to 2006.


One Response to “Bill Rompkey, RIP”

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    March 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Mr. Rompkey helped me in getting an appearance before the Charest
    Commission back in the day. A decent man.

    Reply

