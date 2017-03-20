Here we go. It will be hard for the trained seals in the GOP caucus to ignore this.
And, wow. Never thought Comey would go this far.
WOW: FBI CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING TRUMP-RUSSIA LINKS #USPOLI #POTUS pic.twitter.com/qVHdOd3x4E
If Trump is impeached, the U.S. rids itself of an International embarrassment, but not the Republican agenda. First the FBI chief damages the Hillary campaign, then undermines the Trump presidency. The result is President Spence, the uncharismatic, otherwise unelectable fundamentalist Christian. Thanks for nothing79w Mr. Comey.
You guys think the majority of Canadians care about this stuff? It’s only pundits and a lazy Can. media who do. It saves them from actually having to do some work and chase down stories. Besides Trump is suckering all the US journos, they yowl about his latest misdemenor, while he goes merrily on his way, implementing his agenda and his base loves it. Not going to beat him this way and no Canadian commentator or media type especially is going to have one iota of influence come the next US election.
You sure seem to a comment a lot on all this stuff that doesn’t matter “one iota.” Funny, that.
I watched a wee bit of the hearing before the House of Reps committee.
I dunno, folks, I think a guy could put the names of a dozen or so other states in place of “Russia’ in these questions regarding foreign states meddling in American election. As well, I could put in a few names of organizations and people in questions regarding Americans who seem to be working as agents of a foreign state other than Russia.
But, Russia is the enemy right now (hasn’t quite displaced Muslims…but Russia seems to be in first place), and the Trump presidency is the political target, so, we’ll see how this plays out.
God, that’s weak. Better go back to spin class.
One problem the left created for themselves is that they spent 100 years denying that Russian dictators are a threat to the West.
And now, suddenly, Russia is a satanic menace and any contact with them is treason.
BTW, If contact with Putin controlled companies = treason there are going to be a lot of friendly fire casualties.
http://www.opensecrets.org/lobby/clientsum.php?id=F137350&year=2016
So does this mean that this NYT headline and story is accurate after all ?
http://www.headlinepolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Untitled-15.jpg
Just trying to keep up…
Deflection attempt FAIL
Comey’s comment on the Patriots today won my heart.
I might have to reconsider how I feel about this guy.