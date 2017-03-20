 


BREAKING: FBI actively investigating Trump-Russia “coordination”
March 20th, 2017, 9:53 am

Here we go. It will be hard for the trained seals in the GOP caucus to ignore this. 

And, wow. Never thought Comey would go this far.



  1. Houland Wolfe says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

    If Trump is impeached, the U.S. rids itself of an International embarrassment, but not the Republican agenda. First the FBI chief damages the Hillary campaign, then undermines the Trump presidency. The result is President Spence, the uncharismatic, otherwise unelectable fundamentalist Christian. Thanks for nothing79w Mr. Comey.

  2. Aongasha says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    You guys think the majority of Canadians care about this stuff? It’s only pundits and a lazy Can. media who do. It saves them from actually having to do some work and chase down stories. Besides Trump is suckering all the US journos, they yowl about his latest misdemenor, while he goes merrily on his way, implementing his agenda and his base loves it. Not going to beat him this way and no Canadian commentator or media type especially is going to have one iota of influence come the next US election.

  3. dave constable says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    I watched a wee bit of the hearing before the House of Reps committee.
    I dunno, folks, I think a guy could put the names of a dozen or so other states in place of “Russia’ in these questions regarding foreign states meddling in American election. As well, I could put in a few names of organizations and people in questions regarding Americans who seem to be working as agents of a foreign state other than Russia.

    But, Russia is the enemy right now (hasn’t quite displaced Muslims…but Russia seems to be in first place), and the Trump presidency is the political target, so, we’ll see how this plays out.

  4. Robert Frindt says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    So does this mean that this NYT headline and story is accurate after all ?

    http://www.headlinepolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Untitled-15.jpg

    Just trying to keep up…

  5. Charlie says:
    March 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Comey’s comment on the Patriots today won my heart.

    I might have to reconsider how I feel about this guy.

