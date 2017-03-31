It’s Forum. It’s early. It’s voodoo seat projection. But:
The poll found not only would the Liberals suffer a crushing defeat in the election, they would also lose official party status.
The poll suggests voters would elect the Progressive Conservatives with a huge majority at 43 per cent support, while the NDP would be the Official Opposition at 28 per cent. The Liberals would be in third place at 19 per cent support.
The Tories would snag 86 seats with the NDP at 29 seats. The Liberals would only manage to snag seven seats. Right now, there are 107 seats at Queen’s Park, but that will rise to 122 seats in the 2018 election. Parties need eight seats to maintain official party status in Ontario.
I’ve got the smartest political commenters around. So, a serious question: if you were Kathleen Wynne, what would you do to fix this?
Be specific. Be serious. Be strategic. The smartest suggestions will be posted below, later on today.
Honestly the OLP aren’t even at rock bottom, Andrea Horwath could make the argument that the OLP has burned too many bridges and had too many scandals to stop the OPCs and that only the ONDP can stop that stop Patrick Brown, and then years of Liberals pushing the strategic voting narrative against the NDP come home to roost.
Resign! She has no other choice. The damage is too extensive to be repaired and the ship is going down. Time to get into the lifeboats and hope a rescue ship comes in the form of a new leader. I am not sure they have be dynamic or charismatic, they just have to NOT be Kathleen Wynne. Times-a-tickin’…
Fifteen years is a long time in power, and I suspect that even a change in leader won’t be enough to help the OLP maintain power. I know many people feel the premier is a kind of asset for the party in terms of how articulate she is, what a campaigner she is, etc. … but at this stage, the ship has just taken on too much water.
They are due for a period “in the wilderness” and will hopefully use that time to regroup, recommit, change their leadership and formulate coherent policy. The election is Brown’s to lose.
Proportional representation would save them a few seats. Also, cancelling the deeply unpopular sale of Hydro One. Amalgamating the public and Catholic school boards.
All of which would be right thing to do, so I’m certain they won’t go for it.
Proportional representation would save them a few seats. Also, cancelling the deeply unpopular sale of Hydro One. Amalgamating the public and Catholic school boards.
I would submit my resignation before Victoria Day, and encourage the party to a leadership convention before November, preferably the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Now a separate entry for her successor. Whomever that is, that person has to demonstrate a clear break from the past. On Hydro, on other issues, and offer a vision that isn’t Wynne’s slick form of muddling through. That is failure. This includes some clear breaks with Wynne’s policies. Something distinct enough to not force a new leader’s resignation even if they lose. They probably will. This is about saving the family silver.
As for the party in the meantime, I’d make sure some crown jewels like funding for public transport are in the books before the election.
I do not fit the profile Warren is after, but here’s my 2 cents worth:
1) Educate the public as to the nature of the financial situation of the province. Explain debt, deficit, debt servicing costs, operational costs, capital investment budgets, maintenance budgets, etc. Make all this Accounting 101 stuff highly accessible. Do this education as far as possible in a non-ideological way. Explain the impact of status quo vs. taking corrective action. Don’t blame, deny or obfuscate. Explain it all in kitchen-table language a smart 12 year-old could understand.
2) Once the education campaign is done (3 months minimum), suggest corrective actions such as the following. Treat the public like adults; explain why and how. Explain that there is going to be pain.
(A) winding down, if not eliminating, all the capital spending by the Ministry of Education. Our school populations are plummeting, yet spending is going up. Stop closing functioning schools. Stop busing kids huge distances, Smaller and local is better and cheaper.
(B) Restructure Ontario’s Community College system. We don’t need 24 community colleges competing with one another. Keep the 24 community colleges open, but stop colleges from competing for students by eliminating program duplication. For example, maybe only 3 Ontario colleges should offer Police Foundations instead of over 20 colleges offering this program.
(C) Public school boards and community colleges are administration-heavy. Too many complex job-titles (non-classroom) earning unsustainably high salaries. Community college CEOs should not earn more than our Prime Minister. Currently they do. Faculty salaries need to be frozen
(D) Ditto for health care re (C). Too many non-service delivery positions earning unsustainably high salaries. These cutbacks should not be applied to service delivery ranks, like doctors and nurses.
(E) More spending in health care on prevention in comparison to trauma/disease treatment. Long term savings possible.
Let the Games Begin…
Just on your 2, A and 2, C, 1980’s are some time back, but end of that decade I came across a couple of reports saying that when the school system is centralized, with larger schools and more transport of students from their communities, there is a increase in administration/administrators…and their large costs.
She needs a game changing policy proposal to make the election a referendum on that rather than her. Like Mulroney and free trade in 88, it’s about the only way she can change the channel with any degree of control. It can’t be a tinkering move (especially a dumb one) like the 25% hydro “price cut” either.
And even if she does it well, she’s probably still toast.
Table a a Bill giving the OSC power to review And limit Corporate compensation packages of Publicly traded corporations.
Why do they have to use the word “snag” so much?
War room the hell out Brown. He used to be a sleezy so-con who got to be leader on the backs of pro-lifers and family values people. His backbench are a bunch of mouth breathers and knuckle draggers. They don’t represent typical voters. But they’ve done an expert job of redefining themselves as benign, moderate and tempered. Drag up the past and put it front and centre. Define them by their own actions, not just Trump metaphors. Don’t let them hide behind a few years of keeping quiet on divisive issues. But that’s only a start. She’s got to redefine herself and the party, because the Tim Horton’s crowd is really fed up.
Go policy or go home. I think thats the slogan they need to go with. Personal popularity isn’t going to do it for Wynne and Patrick Brown is still playing a Trump-ish game of ‘I’ll reduce your electricity bills but I won’t say how until after I’m elected’. The PCs have also pushed their policy convention to November so now is a good time for the Libs to start putting policy in the window. There’s plenty of issues to latch onto. Here are 5:
1) a province wide guaranteed annual income (outflanking the NDP),
2) rent controls (again outflanking the NDP and addressing a serious issue in the City of Toronto where their reversal on tolls did them no favours),
3) preserving the greenbelt – even expanding it (outflank the NDP, Greens and put the PCs on the defensive when their developer buddies scream blue murder),
4) continue to provide funding needed for transit in the 416, 905, the renatuarlization of the Don River Mouth (addressing a serious flooding risk and opening up the Portlands to wholesale revitalization – help shore up their weakened Fortress Toronto), and infrastructure improvements across the province in general (i.e.: maybe tackle the drinking water crisis on reserves),
6) Abolish the OMB (popular in the 416 – especially in Wynne’s own riding around Yonge and Eg., the 905 and pretty well everywhere else in Ontario that’s been burned by poor decisions regarding development also empowers municipalities so good for local democracy and saves the province money too).
The list of initiatives and policy options is endless. If the Liberals take this approach and redefine themselves as the ‘activist’ Party that proactively investing in Ontario. They can then turn around and legitimately ask Brown and the PCs ‘what are you proposing to do?’ ‘are you going to take away these things al la Harris? A la Trump?’ It allows them to go on the offensive, get in front of some serious issues that have been left to fester for too long and hopefully change the channel.
Anyway, just my 2 cents.
Oops! I hit ‘6’ instead of ‘5’ on that last one. Not enough coffee this morning….
One word: RESIGN. It’s the ONLY option for her to save the OLP. A fresh coat of paint can do wonders, did for them when McGuinty took a walk in the snow. (that, and Hudak blowing it during the election)
My advice to Kathleen Wynne would be:
To resign, humbly acknowledging the historic nature of her tenure and the progress it represents. Then offer a serious mea culpa for having left behind such widespread dissatisfaction, and give confident expression that the best way forward is to the speak to the best in people’s nature.
My advice to the party would be:
To turn the leadership over to an outsider who can credibly take on issues that draw voter rage, even against some of the party’s own record. Starting, I’d say, with public sector executive “compensation.” (That term means the redressing of a wrong. Serving as the head of a public institution is not a wrong. It is a privilege. Those executives need to have that explained to them in the starkest of terms.)
Yes, I realize this is an NDP talking point, but they have no capacity to manage or execute, they only know how to criticize. The PCs are led by a dolt (albeit a hardworking one) who cannot pronounce “Ontarians.” (He says “Ontarioans”). So become the best option for change.
It’s a longshot, but better to go down with a fight and heads held high.
Implement Proportional Representation.
It will show they can be bold, unlike Brown will says whatever is politically expediant. Even if they still get 19%, they will have a lot more seats and the balance of power.
She should bite the bullet and leave so the Party they can have time to get a leader in place, save the deck chairs, and at least retain Party status. The Liberals had an amazing run, but as you know, not every Party stays in power forever, and even their supporters should acknowledge thst.
The one thing they shouldn’t do is panic. Rash decisions made in that state will only reinforce the negative stereotypes currently held by the public. I agree with other opinions on the page that Mr. Brown is very vulnerable to any type of thorough examination. Take the fight to him on his turf, because I think the premier can win any one on one contest with him. Emphasize everything that urban Ontario finds offensive about the PC’s (which should not be difficult). I think there is a significant portion of the electorate who are not traditional conservatives (especially of the Patrick Brown variety), and if they can be given the alternative of Wynne or Brown, they may just hold their noses and vote Liberal. That means outflanking the NDP (as happened federally in the last election) and encouraging their supporters to back the Liberals to keep the PC’s out. Make sure the electorate knows that all of the things they like (no teacher strikes, better healthcare, early full day kindergarten, reduced hydro) will be at risk if the Liberals lose. Contrary to other suggestions here, I think opening up a portion of the Greenbelt will be very welcome. One of the problems (whether perceived or actual) with the current housing issues in the GTA is lack of inventory. Opening up certain areas for lets say 100,000 units could pay real dividends. Lots of construction jobs, and the middle class 905 voters would love it (which is an area the Liberals need to keep if they want to win). I really think lack of a credible opponent is the one thing that could salvage the next election. Maybe calling the election before any of the currently scheduled court cases involving the government comes up too might not be a bad idea. Not sure they can do that though.
Get rid of those old “cronies” around Wynne that destroyed the Federal Liberals for 10 years.
Is there enough time for a new leader to have a shot?
If not, Wynne and all Ontario liberals should accept the high probability of a loss, and act accordingly. She can frankly explain any and all decisions her government has made, without fear of consequence, if she accepts inevitable loss. She can also say wth all honesty what she intends to do if reelected in the context of Ontario’s problems and her past leadership. Honesty is probably going to be as or more palatable than anything to voters at this point. I don’t think promises or distractions are going to do anything at this point, certainly not in isolation.
Of course she has to resign. Her replacement has to fess up that the polices of McGinty and Wynne destroyed the economy, and that the new leader will repeal the Green Energy Act.
They need to quit being so arrogant,and admit they have failed. failing that, they can always remind people that the PC’s leader believes in god. That should scare the folks who usually vote Liberal or NDP who are wavering.
Bring back Sandra Pupatello
Get rid of those old “cronies” around Wynne that destroyed the Federal Liberals for 10 years.
Use the funds from the sell off of Hydro One to buy back Tim Hortons from those brazillian bastards of efficiency and institute Roll up the Rim 365 days of the year with a special tab that makes you Premier for a day.
Use the revenue generated to fund the best provincial daycare program in the country and improve hospital wait times.
If the Leafs make the playoffs (and they most likely will), wear a Leafs jersey everyday they play and a Raps jersey on alternate days. Pray for a long playoff run. If god forbid the Leafs win the cup, find a way to call an early election.
If not, hope the Leafs and Raps are even better next year.
Maybe I am serious or maybe I believe that the only thing likely to save the Liberals would be the mother of all skeletons in Patrick Brown’s closet or a serious mistake.
I don’t think she should resign. It will be a clear sign of defeat and no one is going to buy a new leader = a new party.
Sometimes you have to let the electorate burn the party to the ground so there is a real chance for new growth.
Wynne should have a private chat with the talk radio folks and figure out what lights up their phones. Make a list and go populist. Hydro, schools, liquor in corner stores (every food store becomes an agent of the LCBO), raise speed limits on the 400 series from that insanely low 100km/h, etc. Do it all. Own the water cooler and coffee break talk. Hearts over minds. Go populist.