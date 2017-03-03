 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Fully-clothed Warren on shirtless Justin
March 3rd, 2017, 8:46 am

In which I provide a quote that is frankly incoherent:

Political Consultant Warren Kinsella says although the Prime Minister may have had nothing to do with the images surfacing, when it comes to image, the PM is smarter than you may think.

“I think this guy is a genius about how to use his image. Uses his image in a way that advances the country. Some of us here at Daisy Group worked on Hilary Clinton’s campaign and we heard it over and over again. Justin Trudeau is a hunk and why don’t you send him down here, to help us out. It was funny, but embarrassing because you want your prime minister taken seriously”.

If you can make any sense of that, whatsoever, feel free to drop me a line. Story link here.


2 Responses to “Fully-clothed Warren on shirtless Justin”

  1. MississaugaPeter says:
    March 3, 2017 at 9:22 am

    It is not only the Democrats that JT (not Justin Timberlake) has won over.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837633820417482754?p=v

    How much I have knocked JT and the PMO staff in the past, I commend them for their incredible handling of the most serious threat to Canada in a decade: Trump.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 