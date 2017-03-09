“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
“One of the best books of the year.”
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
cant win them all…underestimated the local liberals and mayors impact ..Congrats to Emmanuella for working hard and for putting her name forward…
Do you really think the PMO would tell you the truth on this Warren? Not too frigging likely. Too embarrassing for them. They had the local Quebec masterminds out in full force trying to fix this for James. What they didn’t count on is the influence Alan Desousa and his team have in the riding and Emmanuella’s strength in the Greek community. It’s a slap in the face for the PMO & the Butts crowd. I suspect there’ll be more. No problem for James though, she’ll go right back to work for CBC, or like many journalists these days, in some Liberal cabinet minister’s office.
I think it was pretty obvious that James was at the very least the star candidate for this by-election; whether the PMO explicitly interfered in the race to benefit her is yet to be proven.
Having said that, I’m stunned that she lost and just elated that Emmanuella Lambropoulos won this race.
This woman fits 100% what Trudeau has been championing the Liberal party as being, i.e: young, female and grass-roots. Trudeau would be wise to embrace Ms. Lambropoulos.
They will. When Eve and Dimitri got their asses handed to them, Trudeau et al. embraced the winner pretty fast.