Vote for your favorite #POTUS @realDonaldTrump loss:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 24, 2017
Highly-scientific poll™ on trump’s yuge loss
3 Responses to “Highly-scientific poll™ on trump’s yuge loss”
This is sweet justice. Republican far-right assholes spent 8 years shitting all over Obamacare without ever logically or honestly explaining what exactly they were going to do once they were given the keys to the car. These clowns, especially the ones in the White House, don’t know how to govern. All they really know how to do is bitch and complain and talk about how awful Obama and Hillary are and how everything that’s wrong with the world is the fault of liberals, George Soros and The Globalists. Their pants are around their ankles now, and it’s obvious what a bunch of useless, lying fuckups they really are.
His mind.
I would rather the repeal failure hurt Paul Ryan more.
Trump has many yuge problems coming up. Paul Ryan, Mike Pence et al need to be taken to the woodshed.