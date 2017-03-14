|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
How to eliminate 99 per cent of Twitter trolls, in seconds
2 Responses to “How to eliminate 99 per cent of Twitter trolls, in seconds”
Well that would mute me because I don’t think Twitter needs to know my phone number
Twitter is a complete and utter cesspool, and its entirely the fault of Twitter’s shitty and greedy management of its platform.
The fact one could be able to create and use an account without verifying their identity is ludicrous in itself, but extremely telling of where Twitter’s priorities lie. The last the the social-media site wants to do is decrease its usage, so it allows a plethora of frivolous accounts to exist in order to inflate it’s platforms relevance.
Some statistics have put the number of “fake accounts” at nearly 30% of all of Twitter’s usage. Thats not even counting all the redundant and inactive accounts.
Tech companies have gone largely under the scope of scrutiny because of millennial reliance, but we’ve reached a point where social media companies now behave similarly to tobacco companies prior to their regulation. There is a prevalence of shameless opportunism with very little accountability in this economy that I think consumers need to wake up to.