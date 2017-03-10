David Duke called. He wants his tweet back. https://t.co/hCf1R8h5pP
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 10, 2017
One law for all is a Canadian value. "Sanctuary cities" will be ineligible for transit funding if I am PM. #cpcldr
— Kellie Leitch (@KellieLeitch) March 9, 2017
Seriously, she can fuck right off. I will relish her losing her Simcoe-Grey seat on it election. People there are piiiiiiiisssssed with her.
At this point, I think she is probably hurting the broader CPC brand, too.
Warren,
Probably? More like metaphysical certitude that she has put the party deep in the tank.
Lol…because there is a direct connection between helping refugees and transit systems…