 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


The Great Dealmaker gets dealt
March 26th, 2017, 10:06 am

Dowd. End is odd. But main point is assuredly true: DC has figured out the Unpresident, and they are playing him like a  proverbial fiddle. 

He’s the kind of guy who likes to say a sucker is born every minute. What he doesn’t say, and doesn’t know, is he’s one of them. 


2 Responses to “The Great Dealmaker gets dealt”

  1. G. McRae says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    From Trump’s point of view, at least they are not calling him “Hitler” anymore. He just got promoted to “incompetent” by his opponents. Winning.

    Reply
  2. Eric Weiss says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Trump is a lazy POS who has no clue what he’s doing or who he’s dealing with. The best part of the whole fiasco was when Trump sent Bannon to deliver a threatening ultimatum to the GOP Senate caucus and came out 10 votes less than when he walked in. The Senate isn’t beholden to POTUS or his drunken racist proxy.

    Trump is now the establishment’s bitch.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 