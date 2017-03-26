Dowd. End is odd. But main point is assuredly true: DC has figured out the Unpresident, and they are playing him like a proverbial fiddle.
He’s the kind of guy who likes to say a sucker is born every minute. What he doesn’t say, and doesn’t know, is he’s one of them.
From Trump’s point of view, at least they are not calling him “Hitler” anymore. He just got promoted to “incompetent” by his opponents. Winning.
Trump is a lazy POS who has no clue what he’s doing or who he’s dealing with. The best part of the whole fiasco was when Trump sent Bannon to deliver a threatening ultimatum to the GOP Senate caucus and came out 10 votes less than when he walked in. The Senate isn’t beholden to POTUS or his drunken racist proxy.
Trump is now the establishment’s bitch.