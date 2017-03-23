It perhaps explains Donald Trump, Kellie Leitch et al. It also can’t be dismissed as a methodological error – the question(s) were very straightforward.
Mostly, however, it makes me sad. We have a long way to go.
Stifling/criminalizing free speech does not make us safer or freer or more progressive.
I agree. The House of Commons need to be free to exercise its right to condemn Islamophobia.
Are you referencing the motion to condemn Islamophobia? or the one to condemn BDS?
Motions don’t (yet) criminalize anything.
Tulk, in what way does the motion stifle, let alone criminalize, anything? Be specific, with references to the actual words of the motion.
Sad? No.
Look, NOBODY should be subjected to discrimination based on their religion, and EVERYONE should be free to practice whatever religion they want in peace, but let’s call a spade a spade here.
M-103 is completely unnecessary. Everything it claims to do or want to do is already covered under current Canadian law. It is already illegal to discriminate based on religion. There are already hate speech laws on the books. If they want to study incidents of anti whatever religion hate speech or hate crimes, go ahead. They don’t need M-103 to do that.
The Liberals, as usual arrogantly thinking they are smarter than everyone else introduced this motion to try and sow division among the Conservatives during the leadership race, and they thought they could play the racism card against the CPC. And it is identity politics at its worst.
Unfortunately for them it would seem the majority of Canadians are seeing right through their bullshit. Even self identified LIBERALS don not support the motion as written. Not a single opinion poll has come out in support of M-103, and best of all, Trudeau voluntarily, enthusiastically and directly tied this anchor around his own neck.
It’s a motion from a backbeancher of the governing power, so of course it is unnecessary.
I’ve noticed that NDP motions are often designed to sow division or expose the hyprocracy of the Liberals or Conseratives.
When the House of Commons acts against the will of the Commons, there remains but only one solution to be honest fam.