My fridge claims Iran is violating the nuclear arms deal. My stove was testifying before Congress and couldn't verify. #KellyAnnePolls
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 13, 2017
Always wondered what that button on my microwave was for. Thanks #kellyanneconway pic.twitter.com/4pDWuw8vQG
— Melvinder Singh (@MelvinderSingh1) March 13, 2017
My God … we are all so screwed. This is bizarro world now.
You never know. A microwave oven like this might include a camera
http://www.cnn.com/TECH/computing/9809/14/microwave.idg/