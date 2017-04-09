My son is at Vimy today with his St Mike’s classmates – and I know he will always remember the significance of it. More than 3,500 Canadians killed, more than 7,000 wounded. But the Canadians drove out the German Sixth Army, and – as some say – Canada itself came of age.
I didn’t want to post a picture of the monument. I wanted a picture of the men who fought there, because I think that is what Vimy Ridge is about.
The monument is beautiful. And like many I believe it was a significant moment in Canada seeing itself as more than an extension of the British empire in many ways. But WWI was ridiculous conflict between empires that did nothing but see the poor and working class get sent to die for an aristocracy that were waning. But at least back then, a good number of the rich assholes actually fought, or sent their kids to fight for “God, King and Country”. Unlike now.