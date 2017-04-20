Here’s the dope on dope, from an old Straight Edge punk, in a handy bulleted, bolded list.
- It’s a drug. When prescribed, it should be only available from pharmacists.
- It’s an intoxicant. Unlike booze, it isn’t hardly linked to violence, which is good. And, unlike booze, it’s still hard to figure out its intoxicating effects on someone behind the wheel. Not good.
- It’s a weed. I don’t drink or take drugs or have ever smoked. The idea of setting fire to a weed and inhaling the resulting smoke doesn’t seem like a super good idea, whether the weed is tobacco or marijuana.
- It’s a trade barrier. Or it will be. Donald Trump is the most anti-trade occupant of the Oval Office, ever. He’s already bashing Canada. He will use dope as pretext to slow down/stop cross-border trade. Just watch.
- It’s boring. It is is, it is. In a world buffeted by war and terrorism and misery, like ours is, it’s fair to posit that cannabis has occupied way, way too much bandwidth. It’s a good thing for sick people, so make sure they can get it at their drug store, and stop yammering about it all the time.
What do you think, O Smart Readers? Got a 420 take on toke? Comment away.
On trade: I’ve already been asked “Do you have any prescriptions?” entering Washington State from BC. You know they weren’t asking about my Crestor!
I smoked a fair bit as a teenager and young adult… mostly due to peer pressure at the time. Haven’t touched it in close to 30 years and don’t miss it a bit.
My wife has MS and has been prescribed all kinds of scary drugs to help – but nothing helped until she managed to get a prescription for medical marijuana. It’s in oil form and the THC has been mostly removed. She doesn’t get high. It’s the CBD that helps with her pain. It’s been amazing and I hope more people are able to get the help they need easier than it was for her.
I agree. Its boring.
I think it is more important and less boring than all that. Because it is a relatively low-harm drug (as far as we know) whose sale benefits criminals, and its possession or cultivation by consumers lands otherwise innocent people in legal trouble. These two issues bother me quite a lot. Full disclosure, I do use cannabis semi-regularly and so I don’t particularly like the possibility of having a criminal record for something so innocuous, although I don’t believe this overly colours my views on the matter.
One thing I would like to know is a lot more about its health effects, including both its medicinal uses and its adverse effects. The literature is sparse and, as a psychiatrist told me, any of it funded by the American government is “corrupt”, because they revoke funding from researchers reporting low harms. So I hope with legalization comes an increase in medical research on this plant and its various active ingredients (the many cannabinoids and terpenes).
Is it as important as global affairs at this time? No. But I do think it is important domestically, as we currently criminalize all recreational users, and I believe this is wrong.
As for trade with Trump, someone once wrote about not giving in to and sucking up to his ilk. If that good advice, it should also apply to the matter of cannabis legalization.
As for driving, unless you are a person so dependent on cannabis for regular function that sobriety impairs you, just don’t drive while inebriated. It affects focus and perception of time.
When did you become Straight Edge? I remember when you used to mention giving up beer for Lent.
Last year brother
There will definitely be opened-ended questions like “have you ever…?” at borders (scary thought for layovers in US) and most probably unreasonable and immediate consequences to long ago indiscretions/recreational activities.
Another red flag would be flying to Colorado.