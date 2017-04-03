|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Meanwhile the question “what did the president know and when did he know it?” is THE question to ask Obama:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-04-03/top-obama-adviser-sought-names-of-trump-associates-in-intel
Asked for names repeatedly – starting back more than a year ago.
Rice was arguably his second-closest advisor after Jarrett.
If wiretapping = spying then trump was/is absolutely to correct to make the claim – likely because he had the information (as per the article above) when he did.
The interesting question is – why didn’t Trump divulge the evidence? Was he letting Rice et al step into an incriminating trap? After all she denied knowing anything only a month ago.
Nice try. Trump and his cabal are criminals, and they’re going to go down in the most excruciating and brutal way possible.
Saying so doesn’t make it so.
We are now at the point where spying in the Obama white house on the trump candidacy and even more seriously on the president-elect was going in the office literally down the hall from the oval office. It defies logic that Obama did not at least know about it and, more rationally, ordered it.
What i have been hearing from sources like Hugh Hewitt is that the AG is awaiting the appointment of his deputy and that that deputy will appoint a special prosecutor.
Let the fun begin in earnest…
Old narrative – Trump lied, there was no wiretap.
New narrative – what Susan Rice did was not actually illegal.
Obama, spying, wiretapping, that’s another famous “nothing burger”, just one of Trump’s weapons of mass distraction to take attention from the chaotic incompetence which is itself a distraction from the kleptocracy now governing the US.
Bait & Switch is a tired script, Gord. Sure you want to go with it here in the open? Any facts? Any proof? Sorry, I am being so old-fashioned. Evidence is not required any more. Just make it up on the fly. Whatever…..
The Democrats Russian fantasy story will be overwhelmed by information soon to be mainstream involving the name Susan Rice.
Rice, famous for another Democratic fantasy ie: ” Benghazi attack was a result of a YouTube video” is being mentioned as one of Obama’s former high ranking officials who unmasked Trump officials picked up on surveillance of foreign politicians and businessmen.
As former NSA advisor to Obama, Rice will be one of the first links to the former administrations use of intelligence agencies to illegally monitor Trump associates during the transition and possibly during the campaign.
Meanwhile Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed, EPA changes will continue, and more Obama obstructive executive orders will be overturned.
The false narrative of Trump collusion will be replaced by the very real evidence that once again (IRS ) crimes were committed by the Obama administration to target political opponents. That is the real scandal and should result in criminal prosecution of some very high ranking players in the Democratic party.
Much easier to govern when playing offence.
Is that you Vlad??
Once again no, I’m the ghost of Ralph Klein.
No, Bob, don’t let anyone become a part of that rabies riddled mob.
Actually Trump is doing exactly what he said he would. The problem is far too many assumed since his agenda was so off the wall, he would behave differently. Had people actually paid attention to his idiotic plans he wouldn’t be president, or at least I would hope not.
Can’t forget this: http:// judicalwatch.org/new-huma-abedin-emails-reveal-additional-instances-of-clinton-sending-classified-information-through-unsecured-emails-special -favors-for-clinton-donors
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/new-huma-abedin-emails-reveal-additional-instances-clinton-sending-classified-information-unsecured-emails-special-favors-clinton-donors/
Sorry, try this