 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


I miss my life before you became President, too, you moron
April 28th, 2017, 7:48 am

as one of my witty readers put it.

To wit, from that now-infamous Reuters interview with the Unpresident:

He misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is.

President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

We all loved our previous lives, too, you witless twit. We all loved life before you came along to wreck everyone’s life.

When Satan eventually takes you home, make sure not to be buried in a cemetery plot the location of which is known to the public, Agent Orange.

They’ll walk their dogs there every day.


3 Responses to “I miss my life before you became President, too, you moron”

  1. Joe says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Savage. Completely worth it, but savage.

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Eureka and thank you! WK, you’ve just given me the clinching argument as to why this household needs to get a dog!

    Reply
  3. Brian Potts says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:45 am

    You’re being too kind to him, Warren.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 