…as one of my witty readers put it.
To wit, from that now-infamous Reuters interview with the Unpresident:
He misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is.
President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.
“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”
We all loved our previous lives, too, you witless twit. We all loved life before you came along to wreck everyone’s life.
When Satan eventually takes you home, make sure not to be buried in a cemetery plot the location of which is known to the public, Agent Orange.
They’ll walk their dogs there every day.
Savage. Completely worth it, but savage.
Eureka and thank you! WK, you’ve just given me the clinching argument as to why this household needs to get a dog!
You’re being too kind to him, Warren.