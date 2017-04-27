 


Ontario Budget 2017: A Twitter take
April 27th, 2017, 4:23 pm



3 Responses to “Ontario Budget 2017: A Twitter take”

  1. Mario says:
    April 27, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    The growing debt is a nice gift to pass on to the next generation.

    Budget balanced by taking monies out of surplus pensions – bad move.

    Reply
  2. Matt says:
    April 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I don’t believe for a second the budget is actually balanced. I haven’t seen how they reached their conclusion, but the OPC are saying there is in fact a $5 billion shortfall.

    Pharmacare for under 24 – everyone included, even the kids of millionaires and billionaires. I guess this is her response to the lead balloon that was her 25% “cut” in hydro rates.

    She will say anything and promise anything in order to get re-elected, then those promises fade away. Remember her promise to cut 15% from auto insurance? They didn’t even get half of that, and the insurance companies drastically reduced coverage.

    Then she claims 15% was only what they hoped to achieve. Uh, no, you promised 15%

    Reply
    • Matt says:
      April 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Brown is saying the Liberals are hiding the deficit by putting the one time revenue from the sales of government assets ($3 billion), including estimated revenue from cap and trade of $1.5 billion and including $500 million in pension assets as revenue, which the auditor general has poo-pooed.

      Sousa is also claiming budgets up to 2020 will be balanced, despite this budget only having fiscal projections for fiscal year 2017.

      Andrea Horvath also pointed out the estimated $465 million cost of the pharmacare program does not actually appear in the budgets finacial figures.

      http://www.torontosun.com/2017/04/27/liberals-hiding-their-deficit

      Reply

