#onbudget: balanced budget, youth pharmacare, student aid, indigenous initiatives, all good. Size of debt, not so much. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 27, 2017
Ontario Budget 2017: A Twitter take
The growing debt is a nice gift to pass on to the next generation.
Budget balanced by taking monies out of surplus pensions – bad move.
I don’t believe for a second the budget is actually balanced. I haven’t seen how they reached their conclusion, but the OPC are saying there is in fact a $5 billion shortfall.
Pharmacare for under 24 – everyone included, even the kids of millionaires and billionaires. I guess this is her response to the lead balloon that was her 25% “cut” in hydro rates.
She will say anything and promise anything in order to get re-elected, then those promises fade away. Remember her promise to cut 15% from auto insurance? They didn’t even get half of that, and the insurance companies drastically reduced coverage.
Then she claims 15% was only what they hoped to achieve. Uh, no, you promised 15%
Brown is saying the Liberals are hiding the deficit by putting the one time revenue from the sales of government assets ($3 billion), including estimated revenue from cap and trade of $1.5 billion and including $500 million in pension assets as revenue, which the auditor general has poo-pooed.
Sousa is also claiming budgets up to 2020 will be balanced, despite this budget only having fiscal projections for fiscal year 2017.
Andrea Horvath also pointed out the estimated $465 million cost of the pharmacare program does not actually appear in the budgets finacial figures.
http://www.torontosun.com/2017/04/27/liberals-hiding-their-deficit