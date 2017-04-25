Here is this morning’s big news, from the Post’s Drew Hasselback, which will take bread off the table for 25,000 Canadian families, most of them in British Columbia:
Canada vows to fight ‘unfair and punitive duty’ as Trump slaps tariff on softwood lumber
And here is a headline from a short while ago, from the Star, about the BC NDP’s pals in Unifor:
Trump’s tough talk good news, says Canadian auto union
These big union fools specifically said they favoured Trump’s trade policies. That’s what they said. And now those selfsame policies are going to put thousands of British Columbians out of work.
The BC NDP has allied itself with big union bosses, which is their business. But when they ally themselves with the “president” who is killing Canadian jobs – and thousands of jobs in B.C. – it’s everybody’s business.