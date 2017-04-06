“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Some wags on the Left are saying they want Leitch or the Absentee Member from Boston to win so that the Conservatives will be reduced to 3rd party status. Wonder what Cons themselves are saying as to who the likely winner will be? Gord? Richard? Al? Are the polls right? Max or Boston? Your country needs you.
Agree. After a decade of Conservative rule, being Harper was bad. But being Harper’s Party was good.
In an effort to distance themselves from both Harper the man, and Harper the Party, tomorrow’s Conservatives continue to distance themselves from Canadian voters, and from forming another government for a long while.
None of the new Conservative leadership candidates are strong, articulate or compelling enough.
They can wrestle and demean and debase each other into the ground, but none are clever enough to wrestle away the federal Liberal stronghold….
Perhaps they will elect one of the more reasonable candidates. What a gift to Trudeau these idiotically prolonged leadership campaigns in the conservative and ndp parties have been…
You mean like the Leader directing which Conservative Senators can sit on which Committees?
Which party of Harper?
The one that was going to put the military on the streets? Ban abortion? Ban gay marriage? Turn the country into an environmental wasteland?
Every new conservative leader in Canada is met with the same inflammatory fear mongering then following a period of normal, centrist governance, they eventually wear out their welcome as all leaders do and the new round of leadership hopefuls is met with the same accusations. Meanwhile the leftist media starts to pretend-pine for the former leader, wondering why the new batch can’t be a moderate like him or her, conveniently forgetting their consistent bashing over the last ten years.
But the Harper Party brought the Reform Alliance Christian Social Conservative Extreme Right Wing types into the fold. They believe it is now their turn and they are seeing Trump as a role model. The Conservatives will not have a long term future until they go back to their Progressive Conservative roots.
I hate to say it, but I believe Justin Trudeau is going to romp to another victory over the inept NDP, and the retrogressive Conservatives. Sad, but I keep hoping he’ll grow into the job. Still not much sign of that, though. Just the same old, entitled, corrupt, west hating Liberals.
Even though we really can’t afford it right now, Alberta needs to separate more now than ever before.
Sure Les(s) “west hating Liberals” nice repetition of a lame old argument. Approving pipelines that Harper couldn’t get approved in a decade is really hating the west. Do you really think that Alberta separating from Canada will really help us get our resources to tidewater and new markets? Think before you type. You’re regressing back to the 1980s idiotic “Imma gonna take my ball and go home” form of political “discourse”.
Not withstanding everybody always loving whichever interim leader is the flavour of the day, I have to think Ms. Ambrose is kicking herself for not running. She still remains, Mr. Chong the exception, far and away the best candidate for the gig. It’s not even close.