The universe realigns: by-elections, (sort of) discussed and (kind of) analyzed
April 4th, 2017, 7:44 am

So:

What’s it all mean?

Well, here’s my linkless, bulleted take:

  • It means nothing.  They were by-elections.  Who cares.
  • But, then again, maybe they mean something.  Like, the universe is balancing out again – the Conservatives are retaking the West without a leader, and the Trudeau-led Liberals are still the folks to beat in the East.
  • The Dippers weren’t a factor anywhere.  Sure, they came second in Ottawa-Vanier, but not even a close second.  They need to select Jagmeet Singh, fast, and get their shit together.
  • In Markham, the Liberal drop, and the concurrent Tory rise, is perhaps something to keep an eye on.  There was no change, but still: the CPC – even with a shitshow of a leadership race, and with no one really leading them – are edging back.  Hmmm.
  • In St. Laurent, the Liberal grassroots took back control – and they delivered for their anointed candidate, big time.  Wonderful to see.  Pay heed, PMO.
  • Again: they were by-elections.  Turnout sucked.  Nothing changed.  I’d be surprised if you are still awake.

Carry on as you were.  The universe is aligned, and Kevin O’Leary is still Kevin O’Douchebag.


  1. P. Brenn says:
    April 4, 2017 at 7:51 am

    best story line is the St Laurent result ..

  2. Jen says:
    April 4, 2017 at 7:51 am

    why would you want the ndp to get their shit together? We’ll end up with PM O’Douchebag

