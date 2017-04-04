So:
- The Liberal vote was down in Markham, and the Tory vote was up.
- Liberals won big in Ottawa-Vanier, which is the safest Liberal seat in the galaxy. But it was the Dippers who came a (distant) second. Tories ran third.
- The Grit candidate in Stephane Dion’s riding – and we all adore her for defying the establishment and winning the nomination – absolutely crushed her challengers, with 60 per cent of the vote. The Tories got a third of that. Dippers came fourth.
- In Stephen Harper’s old riding, the CPC candidate – who I like because he looks like a Windsor New Democrat, not a Calgary Conservative – racked up similar numbers, taking 71 per cent of the vote, and the Grits didn’t even get a third of that.
- In the Southeast of Cowtown, where I used to live back when Jason Kenney was still a Ralph Goodale assistant, the CPC won nearly 80 per cent of the vote – and the Libs got less than 20 per cent. Ouch.
What’s it all mean?
Well, here’s my linkless, bulleted take:
- It means nothing. They were by-elections. Who cares.
- But, then again, maybe they mean something. Like, the universe is balancing out again – the Conservatives are retaking the West without a leader, and the Trudeau-led Liberals are still the folks to beat in the East.
- The Dippers weren’t a factor anywhere. Sure, they came second in Ottawa-Vanier, but not even a close second. They need to select Jagmeet Singh, fast, and get their shit together.
- In Markham, the Liberal drop, and the concurrent Tory rise, is perhaps something to keep an eye on. There was no change, but still: the CPC – even with a shitshow of a leadership race, and with no one really leading them – are edging back. Hmmm.
- In St. Laurent, the Liberal grassroots took back control – and they delivered for their anointed candidate, big time. Wonderful to see. Pay heed, PMO.
- Again: they were by-elections. Turnout sucked. Nothing changed. I’d be surprised if you are still awake.
Carry on as you were. The universe is aligned, and Kevin O’Leary is still Kevin O’Douchebag.
best story line is the St Laurent result ..
why would you want the ndp to get their shit together? We’ll end up with PM O’Douchebag
I’d vote for anyone whose name is O’Douchebag.