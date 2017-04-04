Get a load of this.
Visitors planning getaways to the U.S. might have to relinquish their cell phone contacts and passwords under new ‘extreme vetting’ procedures being developed by the Trump administration.
The tightening could even be applied to longtime allies who are part of the State Department’s Visa Waiver program, which provides expedited admissions without a visa to residents of a list of 38 nations including allies like Britain, Australia, and France.
Among the tougher new measures: Visitors would have to answer questions about their ideology, hand over social media passwords and financial records, and their contacts, the paper reported.
Homeland officials said tougher procedures would be applied not just to prospective refugees but to visitors and other would-be immigrants.
The Journal reported that the changes might even apply to the Visa Waiver Program, where nations agree to passport controls and other security measures in exchange for ease of movement.
I would expect and hope that the Canadian government will protest this latest Trumpist xenophobic insanity.
But I’m not holding my breath.
Warren,
What a goof. He misread the memo: he was supposed to apply these measures to his gilded White House, so that 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue would finally stop leaking like a sieve.
As you were, Monty Python.
Trump’s Certified Insanity is going to kick the shit out of US tourism, among other things.
When planning our upcoming vacation we made a conscious decision that, in lieu of visiting the US, we’d fly over it instead.