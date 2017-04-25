And we need your help! If you oppose hate showing up in your mailbox, get in touch!
Political consultant Warren Kinsella is one of the people complaining about the paper, which is edited and published by James Sears and Laurence St. Germaine.
“There’s the use of the n-word, there’s racism on every page, it is the most disgusting thing.”
To prove his point, Kinsella showed examples from old editions he photocopied. One image portrays a Jew as a dog; another shows an image of Jesus sexually assaulting a woman.
While the publication is based in the Toronto area, he says this review is important for all Canadians.
“We need to say Canada Post should not be distributing hatred; Canada Post should not be allowed to distribute racism.”