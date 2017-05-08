 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


BC election: too close to call
May 8th, 2017, 8:46 am

But if the ballot question is economy/jobs – and it usually is – then Christy Clark’s BC Liberals will win.  Take a look at this info-heavy Ipsos chart:

party-leaders-poll

She is also ahead if the dominate issue(s) is/are taxes, government spending, transportation, pipelines, or natural resources.

If, however, the ballot question is health, housing, education and social issues generally, John “I’ll watch you for a while” Horgan will do better.

I think my BC Liberal friends will still win.  One big poll today agrees.

What say you, B.C. folks? What’s the dominant issue out there in God’s country?


One Response to “BC election: too close to call”

  1. Mark says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:33 am

    The biggest issue far and away in Vancouver and much of the Lower Mainland is housing affordability and availability. In the rest of the Province, there are several issues, including the usual: healthcare, environmental protection, and the economy and jobs, probably in that order. I still think the Liberals will win, but the NDP and the Greens both speak to more people on the above issues (except for economy) than the Liberals.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 