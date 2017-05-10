 


BC: who won, who lost
May 10th, 2017, 7:49 am
  • The BC Liberals won. They got more seats. And they may still pick up enough in recounts to give them a majority. 
  • The BC Greens won. They grew their popular vote the most and hold the balance of power – for now. 
  • The BC NDP lost. They had a double-digit lead and blew it. They relentlessly attacked the Greens – something Christy Clark was careful never to do – and will pay a price for that. They lost. 

Pictures are worth a thousand words. Here’s one that defined last night, for me. 



BC: who won, who lost

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:20 am

    BC may have gotten the worst of both worlds: an ndp/green coalition with the greens having a lot of power.

    Reply
  2. doconnor says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Leaders, win or lose, don’t take media questions on election night. I don’t remember it ever happening.

    Reply

