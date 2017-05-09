History has a way of repeating itself, you dumb orange sonofabitch.
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
So what now?
I mean, this 7 foot fuck-wit had it coming. I hope to god this prick gets pissed on everywhere he goes for the rest of his life, but what effect does this have on the investigation?
What a goddamn mess.
Warren,
That sound you just heard is Trump blowing up Trump. Amateur night at Mara Lago!
It’s called “look over there, not at me!”
I suppose the silver lining is that Comey’s firing may prove sufficiently distracting to Trump’s moronic masses, that Trump feels less inclined to start a nuclear war with North Korea.
For the love of God, please let this come to fruition.
As one commentator on MSNBC said if there intent was to move the light away from the Russia investigation they may have instead lit a fire that the Whitehouse may not be able to control.
On a side note HRC must be smiling upon the news of the Comey firing.
So, hows that US-Russia Mideast cease-fire plan going?