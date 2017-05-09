 


Déjà vu all over again
May 9th, 2017, 4:58 pm

History has a way of repeating itself, you dumb orange sonofabitch. 


6 Responses to “Déjà vu all over again”

  1. Charlie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    So what now?

    I mean, this 7 foot fuck-wit had it coming. I hope to god this prick gets pissed on everywhere he goes for the rest of his life, but what effect does this have on the investigation?

    What a goddamn mess.

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Warren,

    That sound you just heard is Trump blowing up Trump. Amateur night at Mara Lago!

    Reply
  3. Steve T says:
    May 9, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    It’s called “look over there, not at me!”

    I suppose the silver lining is that Comey’s firing may prove sufficiently distracting to Trump’s moronic masses, that Trump feels less inclined to start a nuclear war with North Korea.

    Reply
  4. Joe H says:
    May 9, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    For the love of God, please let this come to fruition.

    Reply
  5. PJ says:
    May 9, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    As one commentator on MSNBC said if there intent was to move the light away from the Russia investigation they may have instead lit a fire that the Whitehouse may not be able to control.

    On a side note HRC must be smiling upon the news of the Comey firing.

    Reply
  6. doconnor says:
    May 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    So, hows that US-Russia Mideast cease-fire plan going?

    Reply

