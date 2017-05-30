From Michael Coren’s carefully-researched piece in the new NOW magazine:
- “Scheer’s religious faith is especially significant. He is a traditional Roman Catholic, the son of a deacon. He is an opponent of abortion, equal marriage, trans rights and euthanasia. He voted against Bill C-16, which adds “gender expression or identity” as a protected ground to the Canadian Human Rights Act…While Scheer has insisted that he will not open up most of these issues for debate, he has also talked on the campaign trail about a “friendlier more welcoming Parliament for individual members to introduce legislation protecting pre-born human rights.”
- “He’s especially committed to home-schooling and independent schools, both very much part of the conservative Christian community. He has proposed a $1000 tax credit for home-schooled children and to make up to $4000 of independent school tuition tax deductible.”
- “The influential anti-abortion and anti-euthanasia group Right Now wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday: “Still celebrating the victory of Andrew Scheer becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada! Thank-you to all our volunteers who worked tirelessly selling memberships and getting out to vote! You made the difference!” … Rest assured that Christian conservatives will remind Scheer and his people, many of them right-wing Christians themselves, how much they “made the difference” at every opportunity.”
- “One of Scheer’s central supporters, campaign manager Hamish Marshall, a long-time conservative organizer and former Harper aide, is also a director of The Rebel News Network, the website run by Ezra Levant and that Maclean’s recently described as one of the “world’s top purveyors of conspiracy and far-right bombast.” …How much influence the Rebel gang will have with the new Conservative leader remains to be seen.”
- “Beyond satisfying his supporters, Scheer toes the hard line himself. During Britain’s Brexit campaign, he wrote an ill-informed and rather callow column for the National Post supporting Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union…Aside from the intrusion of a Canadian MP (Scheer is also a former Speaker of the House) taking a side in a foreign nation’s vital referendum, he effectively allied himself with the right of Britain’s Conservative Party and with United Kingdom Independence Party on the issue, which has more than its share of racists and fanatics.”
So, what else could we expect from a f**king Conservative and so-called Christian who would have been polishing the nails along with the other Philistines were he around 2000 years ago.
About the same as I expect from a f**king Liberal and so called “progressive” who would have been happily slaughtering millions of civilians along with the other communist Russians were he around 75 years ago.
Don’t forget Germany’s National SOCIALIST party.
No doubt I agree the Conservatives didn’t choose the best leader, but if they lose in 2019 as expected, I think there is a reasonable chance his replacement will be more moderate. That being said I don’t think he is any more conservative than Harper was, just not sure if his the political smarts as Harper did to stay away from wedge issues and keep the more kooky members in line.
I’ve never voted Conservative in my life, but this barrage of So-Con stuff is getting tiresome. As an example, Neil MacDonald’s piece today on the CBC website was a shrieking piece of hysteria. As an LPC supporter since my first election in the early-80’s, I’m getting sick of the holier-than-thou Trudeau crowd, who support everything it seems except the right of conservative Christians to participate in our democracy.
This line of attack isn’t going to work as easily as it did 20 years ago, for the simple reason that Canadians are no longer a captive audience to the illiberal progressive bombast emanating from the state-funded CBC and other media outlets.
Not that I think he has much chance of winning in 2019. Historical precedent is on the side of the Liberals winning another mandate although it may well be as geographically lopsided as 1980, with Quebec sending 65+ Liberal MPs to Ottawa alongside a drastically reduced contingent from Western Canada.