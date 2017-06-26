 


Erased
June 26th, 2017, 9:30 am

Life is too short.

Gord Tulk – he of the nearly-4,000-comments-does-this-guy-work – is gone, for good.  This is my space, with my rules, and cheap shots championing the “free speech” rights of neo-Nazis are not welcome, particularly with lots of litigation underway.  Find a new sandbox, Gordon.  You have been erased.

Also erased: a nutty musician who needs to get a life, and a couple anonymous racist commenters.  And that’s just in the past week.

A plea: spare us, please, any pious sermonizing about Winston Smith and the memory hole and all that.  This is the Internet: nothing ever disappears for good.  If you want to find it, you can find it.

But if it’s offensive or libellous or repetitive or off-topic, you won’t find it here.

Have a good week, all.

 

 

 


8 Responses to “Erased”

  1. CuJoYYC says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:19 am
  2. Bob Hall says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Good riddance!! There are plenty of other places for assholes like Good to hang out.

  3. Bob Hall says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Should have read ‘assholes like Gord to hang out’. Fuckin’ spellcheck again!

  4. Charlie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Aww, that’s too bad.

    Gord always gave the most insightful and cogent commentary for a fervent Trump supporter.

    On the flip side, we might soon see him become a “contributor” for the Rebel; seeing as how they “hire” anyone with a consistency in their troglodytism.

  5. Les Miller says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Guess I have to use a different e-mail again. My posts aren’t showing up with the usual one.

  6. Bill Templeman says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    As Gordo is gonzo for the last time, I can do no better than re-cycle my little rant from the first time he was tossed in April, 2014. What has changed is my drop in enthusiasm for his comments and replies. So predictable. He used to make me examine my assumptions. Now he just tested my patience. He would argue against the existence of gravity if it suited his ideological priorities. Au revoir to the Tulkmeister.

    Bill Templeman says:
    April 9, 2014 at 11:26 am
    Too bad, but I understand the legalities in your situation, Warren. Reading his posts, and Al in Cranbrook, always made me stretch my assumptions of what is real. There is something healthy about trying to understand the thought processes of someone with a radically different world view. With Gord, it always came down to ideologically-driven selection of facts, with the frequent insertion of opinion posing as fact.

  7. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Warren,

    In my book, you’re the best on the Canadian net. You don’t always agree with everything I post here. Sometimes, you give it a big think before you approve my comment. It’s your place, after all. But I must say that very few of my comments, over the years, have not been posted. To your credit, you are very tolerant and patient. Our primary job, as commentators, is not to push that envelope too far.

  8. Jon A says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    As with the other times our little Innisfailure has been turfed, it is an exercise for the reader’s imagination which one of his beige, shopworn and cliched beliefs that he aped from Dave Rutherford was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I, for one, am blinking once and moving on.

