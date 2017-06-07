The video showing the assault on Kevin here. Update from Kevin here:
So I just wanted to provide an update on the assault case I’m involved in.
I just got off the phone with 52 Division and can confirm pending charges against two individuals: member of the Jewish Defence League Max Bocknek, and a previously unknown individual, Michael Smith.
Bocknek is currently being processed at 52 Division and Smith has been issued a summons to turn himself in to the local police in his community. This will be converted into a warrant if his voluntary appearance is not forthcoming.
It’s been a rough ride personally and as you can see from the chart – four involved parties are still on the street. I can confirm that more charges are pending and will provide updates when those are available.
Thank you to everyone who has expressed support over the last month and I hope you all rest a little easier knowing that there will be a smaller number of these violent cultural supremacists at rallies in the coming months.
Also, if you’re a member of the public who can identify the ‘unknown’ (top center) in my attached rogue’s gallery it would be greatly appreciated. Kevin