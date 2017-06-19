“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
“One of the best books of the year.”
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
Scheer associates with them because there’s a significant portion of the CPC base that, if not truly white supremacist, associates with the “Old Stock Vibe” that is prevalent in the party and its base. The “I’m *Canadian* because I’m born here and my ancestors were born here” crap.
Newsflash, dildos, I can trace my ancestry to the first on the boats into QC, but it don’t mean shit if I don’t lead an open, respectable, proper, law-abiding life. And my ancestry doesn’t mean a damned thing in day-to-day affairs. It’s just…a mark on a piece of paper.
The CPC will need to lose hard in the next federal election for their to be any change; Journal de Montréal crank Richard Martineau is even claming Caroline Mulroney will replace Scheer….
You’re right that the length of your family tree doesn’t matter, it’s how you use it that counts.
Robinson is also a fraud and a felon. But he hates the right people, so that’s all that matters to the bigots at The Rebel. And since he’s unemployable anywhere else, and The Rebel is broke, I bet he comes cheap.
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-25862838
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/9785724/EDL-leader-jailed-for-being-illegal-immigrant-after-entering-US-on-friends-passport.html