Rebel Media on Finsbury: we’ll let the neo-Nazi speak for us
June 19th, 2017, 9:12 am

Robinson is a long-time white supremacist. He’s also a Rebel Media correspondent. The “English Defence League,” which he founded, has always been unashamedly neo-Nazi.

Why do Andrew Scheer’s senior people have anything to do with this insanity?



3 Responses to "Rebel Media on Finsbury: we'll let the neo-Nazi speak for us"

  1. Pierre D. says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Scheer associates with them because there’s a significant portion of the CPC base that, if not truly white supremacist, associates with the “Old Stock Vibe” that is prevalent in the party and its base. The “I’m *Canadian* because I’m born here and my ancestors were born here” crap.
    Newsflash, dildos, I can trace my ancestry to the first on the boats into QC, but it don’t mean shit if I don’t lead an open, respectable, proper, law-abiding life. And my ancestry doesn’t mean a damned thing in day-to-day affairs. It’s just…a mark on a piece of paper.
    The CPC will need to lose hard in the next federal election for their to be any change; Journal de Montréal crank Richard Martineau is even claming Caroline Mulroney will replace Scheer….

    Reply
  2. Eric Weiss says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Robinson is also a fraud and a felon. But he hates the right people, so that’s all that matters to the bigots at The Rebel. And since he’s unemployable anywhere else, and The Rebel is broke, I bet he comes cheap.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-25862838

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/9785724/EDL-leader-jailed-for-being-illegal-immigrant-after-entering-US-on-friends-passport.html

    Reply

